Sadie Atkinson, (08-26-17)

Sadie Diane Atkinson, 69, died peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
Mrs. Atkinson was the widow of Eldridge Wayne Atkinson. She was born in Sumter, S.C., the daughter of the late William Thomas Catoe and Sadie Lee Boykin Catoe. She loved her friends and family, in South Carolina and in Georgia. She graduated from Ashwood Central High School in 1967. She was a lifetime member of Community Bible Church in Camden, S.C, and was retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Athens after 26 years of service.
Survivors include her loving sons, Michael (Michelle) Atkinson, Winterville, and Jonathan (Melissa) Atkinson, Hull; brother, Wiley Thomas "Babe" (Audrey) Catoe, Rembert, S.C.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Atkinson, Heather (Jason) Burgess, Frances (Brandon) Thornton; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, , at Community Bible Church. The Rev. Jerry Peacock will officiate with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Community Bible Church, 5711 Red Hill Road, Camden, SC 29020, or St. Mary’s Hospital, c/o St. Mary's Health Care System,1230 Baxter Street, Athens GA 30606-3791.
Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home, Bishopville, S.C. is serving the family.
