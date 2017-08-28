Cora Thomas (08-27-17)

AUBURN - Cora Jones Thomas, 92, passed away Sunday. August 27, 2017.

Mrs. Thomas was born August 27, 1925, in Pickens County, Ga., the daughter of the late Johnny and Minnie Lee Hendrix Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Thomas; and sons, Donald Thomas and Ricky Thomas. Mrs. Thomas was of the Baptist denomination and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her children, Nora Lee Parr, Homer, Patsy (Billy) Still, Auburn, Bud (Dot) Thomas, Talking Rock, Jerry (Linda) Thomas, Ball Ground; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Jewell Childers, Holly Springs, Ga.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 29, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Eugene Childers officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, August 28, from 5 to 8 .p.m. at the funeral home. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
