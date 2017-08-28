Tony Clark (08-27-17)

Monday, August 28. 2017
WINDER - Tony Clayton Clark, 49, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017.

A native of Duluth, Ga., Mr. Clark was employed by the Gwinnet County Road Maintenance Department.

Surviving are his wife, Johnette Patton Clark; children, Andria (Chris) Webb, Cody Clark, Amy Etheridge (Chad) Doughty and Michael Etheridge; parents, Walter and Rosie Vandiver Clark, all of Winder; brother, David Clark; and sister, Phyllis Mitchell, both of Auburn; grandchildren, Maddux, Masson, Gavin, Bryce, Peyton, Dakota and Logan; and a host of other relatives.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, August 30, from 3 until 4 pm. with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com

