Tony Clark (08-27-17)

WINDER - Tony Clayton Clark, 49, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017.
A native of Duluth, Ga., Mr. Clark was employed by the Gwinnet County Road Maintenance Department.
Surviving are his wife, Johnette Patton Clark; children, Andria (Chris) Webb, Cody Clark, Amy Etheridge (Chad) Doughty and Michael Etheridge; parents, Walter and Rosie Vandiver Clark, all of Winder; brother, David Clark; and sister, Phyllis Mitchell, both of Auburn; grandchildren, Maddux, Masson, Gavin, Bryce, Peyton, Dakota and Logan; and a host of other relatives.
The family will receive visitors Wednesday, August 30, from 3 until 4 pm. with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
