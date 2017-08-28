Kathryn Brown (08-18-17)

ATHENS - Kathryn Louise Fulghum Brown, 81, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017.
A native of Hart County, Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Clyde F. Fulghum and Blanche Vickery Fulghum. She worked in packaging for Flowers Inc. and was a longtime member of New Covenant Worship Center.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Roy Paul Brown, Athens, formerly of Commerce; siblings, Ruth Fulghum, Greenville, S.C., Susie Shepherd, Athens, Billy Fulghum (Rachel), Greenville, S.C., Shirley Dutton (Sammy) and Carolyn Turner, both of Anderson, S.C.; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Worship Center with the Revs. Howard Conine, David Hutchinson and Chris Shaw officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
