Charlotte Brown (08-25-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, August 28. 2017
COMMERCE - Charlotte Sue Brown, 56, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017.

Born in Hollywood, Fla. on April 5, 1961, Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Tennis Avery Brown and Eva Lou Jones Phinney. She was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Brown and Allen Brown; and sisters, Betty Byrd and Eva Mayo. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include a sister, Shavon Angel, Commerce.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, GA, with the Rev. Billy Angel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Jackson Creative, 106 Industrial Parkway, Commerce, GA 30529.

Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.