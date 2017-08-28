Charlotte Brown (08-25-17)

COMMERCE - Charlotte Sue Brown, 56, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017.
Born in Hollywood, Fla. on April 5, 1961, Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Tennis Avery Brown and Eva Lou Jones Phinney. She was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Brown and Allen Brown; and sisters, Betty Byrd and Eva Mayo. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include a sister, Shavon Angel, Commerce.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, GA, with the Rev. Billy Angel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Jackson Creative, 106 Industrial Parkway, Commerce, GA 30529.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
