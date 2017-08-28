PENDERGRASS - Evalene Love Major, 77, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Mrs. Major was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Ernest and Roberta Underwood Love. Mrs. Major was a member of the Pond Fork Baptist Church, worked in the packing department of the Georgia Chair Company, and later on the family farm. Mrs. Major was preceded in death by her son, Randy Major; sister, Sue Pethel; and brother, Lamar Love.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Junior Major, Pendergrass; son, Dwayne Major, Pendergrass; sisters, Jennie Hoopaugh and Judy Watson, both of Pendergrass; brothers, Jack Love and Jim Love, both of Pendergrass, Jerry Love, Talmo, Mike Love, Maysville, and Stanley Love, Gainesville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at 2 p.m. in the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Knight officiating. The burial will follow in the Pond Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Pond Fork Baptist Church, 2615 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Evalene Major (08-27-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry