MAYSVILLE - Melodee Jordan Hall, 68, entered into rest Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Mrs. Hall was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Erastus and Mildred Doss Jordan. She was retired from Alltel Corporation and was a homemaker. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband Pat Hall, and brother, Michael Jordan.
Survivors include two sons, Keith Hall and his wife Cindy, Thomson, and Kyle Hall and wife Sara, Jefferson; sister, Polly Godfrey and her husband Hillyer, Maysville; sister-in-law, Barbara Jordan, Maysville; grandchildren, Ariel, Knox and Atleigh, and Braylan and Hadley; nieces, Michelle (Brent) Madden and Marie Godfrey; great-nephew, Patrick Madden; and a large extended family.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Randolph Jones officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park, Commerce.
Flowers are optional. memorials may be made to the Jackson County Relay for Life, Team Jordan Heirs, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Melodee Hall (08-27-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry