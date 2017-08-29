IDA talks policy for water leaks

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority is considering revising its “leak credit” policy for customers who need a credit for water leaks.
IDA Director Marvin White said the board decided the policy needed clarification and revision after a customer came before the board at its Aug. 21 business meeting to request a water bill credit for a substantial leak. The credit was provided to the customer and the customer was satisfied, White said.
The authority read the policy and noted that there was some confusing wording in the document, so they decided to go over the policy in the coming days to make it more straightforward.
They also discussed, but took no action on a request by Georgia Renewable Power, LLC in Colbert to furnish them with 880/gallons per minute of water for their business operation.
White said that would amount to 1.2 million gallons per day. He said the original requested amount was about half that at 600,000 gallons per day.
He also said that while the IDA would be able to provide that much water when a maximum flow was needed with no problem, the water system would have to undergo upgrades if this is the continuous flow rate that they need. White said the board believes this is a maximum flow request, but needs more clarification before any agreement is made.
