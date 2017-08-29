JEFFERSON - Frances Goodyear Crenshaw, 72, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017.
Mrs. Crenshaw was born in Wilmington, N.C., the, daughter of the late Lacy O. Goodyear and Hallie Harris Goodyear. Mrs. Crenshaw was a registered nurse working at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and with her husband, Dr. John Crenshaw, in Jefferson. Mrs. Crenshaw was of the Methodist denomination. She was preceded in death by, and was the loving wife of her husband, Dr. John Thomas Crenshaw.
Survivors include her daughters, Alisa Crenshaw Hardy, Jefferson, Elizabeth Ann McNeeley, Rockhill, S.C.; grandchildren, Joe Thomas Hardy and his wife Heather and Lacey M. Hardy; and great-grandchildren, Cole and Wyatt Hardy.
A private family memorial service will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Frances Crenshaw (08-28-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry