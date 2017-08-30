Ryan Bowman, 34, Maysville, died Tuesday in a wreck at Banks Crossing.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to I-85 South at the 152 mile marker on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, they found a private patient transport van involved in an accident with a tractor trailer. There was road blockage and one victim in the van entrapped in the vehicle.
Bowman, the driver of the van, was found to be dead at the scene, according to reports.
The Georgia State Patrol, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, and the Banks County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.
No other injuries were reported.
Fatality in Banks Crossing wreck
