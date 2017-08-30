SOFTBALL: Tigers continue turnaround

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, August 30. 2017
The resurgent 2017 campaign for the Commerce Lady Tiger softball team doesn’t look to have an end in sight.


The Lady Tigers are 8-2 in 2017 including 3-0 in Region 8-A. Two of the region wins came last week as Commerce defeated Athens Christian (12-2) and Providence Christian Academy (14-1). The Lady Tigers also defeated Rabun County (12-5) last week.
“I think we’re definitely playing well together, we’re meshing,” head coach C.J. Wilkes said in contrast to last season, “and we’re just hitting the ball hard. That really makes a difference.”
In six of the team’s eight wins, the Lady Tiger offense has eclipsed the double-digit mark, scoring runs of 14, 14, 10, 12, 12 and 14, respectively.
“I hate to always underestimate, but starting off the season, we played two summer games,” Wilkes said. “I thought, if anything, it would take us a while to get together and gel, but they (the players) hit it off quick. “Considering (two) summer games, that’s surprising. So, I’m not underestimating the team. They work hard. They’re scrappy. They’re going to make something happen.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 30 edition of The Jackson Herald.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.