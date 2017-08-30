Contract awarded for Ga. 316/Ga. 81 project

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, August 30. 2017
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $26.4 million contract for 2.2 miles of new interchange construction on Ga. 316 at Ga. 81 in Barrow County.
The project, awarded earlier this month to CMES, Inc., of Norcross, also will include a bridge that will grade separate the existing at-grade intersection by raising Ga. 81 over Ga. 316, the DOT announced Friday.
Interchange entrance and exit ramps will provide access to and from Ga. 316 to the cross road of Ga. 81, according to a news release. The project, which is intended to alleviate heavy traffic and reduce the number and severity of crashes, is expected to be completed Oct. 31, 2020.
