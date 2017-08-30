Candidates for governor make pitches at Barrow GOP BBQ

Four of the five Republican candidates to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal in next year’s election brought their campaign messages to Barrow County Saturday evening, as each of them vowed to provide conservative leadership for the state.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp, state senators Hunter Hill and Michael Williams, and Marc Alan Urbach made brief pitches to a crowd of well over 200 people at the Winder Lions Club during the Barrow County GOP’s annual large barbecue fundraiser.
Lieutenant Gov. Casey Cagle, who, along with Kemp, is considered one of the two frontrunners in the Republican primary was the only candidate not to attend. He had been at the annual Eighth Congressional District GOP gathering in Perry earlier Saturday — which Kemp, Hill and Urbach also attended.
Kemp won a straw poll over his GOP competitors at Saturday’s gathering, receiving 49 of the 105 votes cast. He was followed by Hill (29), Cagle (8), Williams (6) and Urbach (0). Thirteen people who participated in the straw poll said they were undecided.
Other candidates for state-level offices also addressed the crowd Saturday. They included:
•candidates for lieutenant governor, state senators David Shafer and Geoff Duncan.
•candidates for Secretary of State, state Rep. Buzz Brockway and Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle.
•Houston Gaines, who is running to replace state Rep. Regina Quick (R-Athens) in District 117, which covers a small portion of Barrow County.
•state insurance commissioner candidate Shane Mobley.
•attorney general Chris Carr, who is not facing any Republican opposition currently
•agriculture commissioner Gary Black, who is also running unopposed.
Tenth Congressional District Rep. Jody Hice (R-Bethlehem) was the first speaker of the evening.
Hice was one of several speakers who scolded the media for unfairly covering the Trump administration’s first seven months. He touted lower unemployment rates and illegal immigration figures and praised Trump for Justice Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court and for his other judicial nominees.
Hice said Congress needs to continue its efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and enact tax reform among other items.
“We are committed to pushing the agenda of this president across the finish line in any way we can,” he said.
See the full story in the Aug. 30 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
