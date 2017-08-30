Commerce planners reject side yard setbacks

The Commerce Planning Commission rejected a request for a variance on side yard setbacks in Belmont Park subdivision and tabled revisions to the city’s sign ordinance Monday night.
The setbacks in Belmont Park were for 6-feet, 11-inches and .91 of a foot. Jeff Henderson, who is building the house, said the construction was an error on his part.
“I’m used to 10-foot setbacks” for side of houses, he said.
Garrett Reed, who said he developed the subdivision and owns 25 lots left in it, asked that the variance be granted. He said about $40,000 has been spent on that construction that “we’ll have to tear down” without that approval.
He also noted that neither adjacent property owner objects to the variances. He called them “the two people that are the most important.”
Andre Rollins, who was sitting in as the chairman in place of Joe Leffew, and Melinda Davis objected to granting the variances. Rollins said it would create a precedent and any other property owner could make a similar request for a variance.
Commission member Jimbo Stephenson made a motion to grant the variance. It failed to get a second. A motion to deny the varianace passed 2-1.
