Bids high on Banks plant’s pre-treatment facility

Bids for the pre-treatment sewage facility for the new Diana Food plant at Banks Crossing are more than $1.6 million higher than the loan Commerce has received for the project. However, City Manager James Wascher said Monday he hopes to cut some of the price and have the Commerce City Council approve it at its Sept. 5 meeting.
Bids for the plant were opened Thursday. The bids are: Lakeshore Engineering from Atlanta, $7 million, and Greenstone Construction of Seneca, S.C., $7.6 million.
The city received a loan of $5.4 million for the pre-treatment plant from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
“Now we can enter into talks with the low bidder to see what we can change to get the price down,” Wascher said.
“If everything goes our way,” Wascher said, he plans to ask the council to award the bid at its next meeting. “That would be my best-case scenario.”
The project, announced in January, is expected to be a 90,000-square-foot building on about 40 acres in the Banks Crossing Business Park, just off Highway 441. About 80 jobs will be created.
See the full story in the Aug. 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
