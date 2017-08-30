A major retail center is one step closer to locating in Jefferson.
The city council on Monday unanimously approved Centurion Partners, LLC’s request to rezone 235.58 acres from medium density residential to highway commercial at the intersection of the Hwy. 129 Bypass and Holder’s Siding Road for construction of the shopping center.
The commercial development would bring 1.49 million square feet of commercial retail space to Jefferson.
Darrell Garner of Centurion Partners said earlier this month that a significant amount of engineering work still needs to be done at the site before construction can start.
Garner said he’s received interest from multiple parties looking to locate in the retail space — including restaurants and both big box and small box retailers.
See the full story in the Aug. 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Massive retail project gets nod
