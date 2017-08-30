Qualifying closes, many races contested in county

There will be at least six contested city elections in Jackson County on Nov. 7.
The incumbent Jefferson mayor has opposition, as does mayor pro tem in Commerce.
Jefferson, Commerce and Braselton all have at least two people qualified for at least one council seat. All of Commerce’s council seats are contested.
Meanwhile, several new faces will join the Jefferson, Maysville and Nicholson city councils without any apparent opposition.
Incumbent Nicholson City Council member Judy Kesler missed the qualifying deadline by five minutes. City leaders say she may look to pursue a write-in.
Details about city elections include:
ARCADE
Incumbent mayor Doug Haynie and council members Ron Smith and Debra Gammon were the only people to qualify.
BRASELTON
Two people qualified for a Braselton Town Council District 4 seat vacated by Rhonda Stites.
Candidates for the District 4 seat are: Robert Clark and Hardy Johnson.
Only incumbents qualified for the remaining seats up for election including Braselton mayor Bill Orr and District 2 council person Peggy Slappey.
COMMERCE
In Commerce, Eric Gatheright will challenge Archie D. Chaney for the city council Ward 1 seat.
Darren Owensby will challenge incumbent Donald Wilson for the Ward 2 seat.
Terry W. Minish qualified to run against incumbent mayor pro tem Keith Burchett before the deadline Wednesday afternoon.
The two BOE members, Nathan Anderson in District 1 and Kyle Moore in District 2, will not have opposition.
HOSCHTON
Incumbent mayor Theresa Kenerly and incumbent council members Jim Cleveland and Tracy Jordan were the only people to qualify in Hoschton.
JEFFERSON
In Jefferson, incumbent mayor Roy Plott will face Steve Quinn.
Incumbent District 4 councilman Mark Mobley will face David L. Wortham.
Jon Howell was the lone qualifier for the District 3 seat vacated by Quinn. Neither Howell nor District 2 councilmember Malcolm Gramley will face opposition.
The three BOE members — chairman Ronnie Hopkins, District 2 member Janice Wilbanks and District 4 member Derrell Crowe — will not face opposition.
MAYSVILLE
Incumbent Ward 1 council member Kathleen Bush qualified.
Richard Parr, Ward 3, was the lone qualifier for the Ward 3 seat previously held by Charlie Howington, who did not seek re-election.
NICHOLSON
In Nicholson, R.L. Dusty Durst and Thomas Gary were the lone qualifiers for the two at-large council seats.
Incumbent Judy Kesler missed the qualifying deadline by five minutes and reportedly plans to become a write-in candidate.
Incumbent Max Whitlock also did not qualify and reportedly doesn’t plan to seek re-election.
TALMO
Incumbent mayor Jill Elliott and council members Jill Miller and Kirk Jackson were the only qualifiers.
