Football: Undefeated Bulldoggs to take on Northview

Sitting at 2-0 for the first time since 2007, the Winder-Barrow High School football program is in no way satisfied.
With plenty of road remaining in front of them in 2017, the Bulldoggs return home Friday night to face a tough Northview High School opponent which lost its only game this season in overtime to Lanier last week.
Still, Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb can sense the excitement building for this year’s Bulldogg team.
“We have played pretty well,” Webb said. “One of the best parts of the season is we have a group of players who go out and play for each other. We don’t have any drama and there are no riffs in the locker room. It’s been fun. I don’t know how many games we will end up winning but the attitude of the players has made it great to be around them. They work hard for each other.”
Northview enters the season with a new coaching staff. James Thompson is in his first season coaching in Georgia in fact.
“We only have one game to work with,” Webb said. “They look well-coached from what we’ve seen on that one game on film. They went toe-to-toe with Lanier and probably should have beaten them. They gave them all they wanted.”
In breaking down Northview, Webb said this Friday’s opponent runs a multiple offense using the I formation and including the traditional pro I set as well as some five-wides with an empty backfield look.
Defensively, Northview likes to bring plenty of pressure.
“They blitz from every angle,” Webb said. “It will be a challenge for our offensive line and running backs. They mix up their blitzes well so there are no tendencies you can look for. It seems random but I’m sure they have a plan.”
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
See the full story in the Aug. 30 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
