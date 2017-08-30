Softball: Wildcats beat Habersham, remain unbeaten in region

Wednesday, August 30. 2017
Apalachee’s softball team stayed unbeaten in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday with a 13-5 win at Habersham Central.
Bri Bryson, Madyson Coe, Emily Hodnett, S’Nyiah Stinson, Alexis Griffith and Alexis Mobley all had two hits.
Bryson, Coe and Hodnett all doubled for the Wildcats, while Bryson and Griffith scored three runs apiece.
Stinson went the distance in the circle in the five-inning, run-rule shortened game.
The Wildcats (6-5, 3-0 region) were coming off a home non-region tripleheader on Saturday in which they split a pair of games with defending Class AAA champ East Jackson and fell to North Oconee.
Apalachee will host Winder-Barrow, also 3-0 in region play, Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
