FOOTBALL: Commerce to open region play against Hebron

With new faces in new places, the Commerce Tigers looked like they hadn’t missed a beat from 2016 to 2017.
The Tigers (1-0, 0-0 Region 8-A) opened the season last week with a 42-13 win over Banks County in Homer. This week, the team opens region play on the road against Hebron Christian Academy (1-0, 0-0). The Tigers have never lost to Hebron Christian. They’re a perfect 5-0 including last season’s 49-15 win in Commerce.
When he looks at Hebron on film, head coach Michael Brown sees a “very athletic” team.
The Lions will be led by quarterback Troy Allen, who can both throw and run the ball. He is joined by running back Chandler Lewis who had over 200 yards in the Lions’ win over East Jackson two weeks ago.
“Very, very explosive offensively,” Brown stated.
Brown says it will be a “tough” week for the Tiger defense as they prepare.
