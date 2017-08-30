Roy Smith (08-27-17)

HULL - Roy Jasper Smith passed away, Sunday, August 27.
He was 95 years old. Roy was born September 14, 1921, in Lexington, Ga., the son of Sarah Smith (Self). Roy grew up on a farm and eventually joined the CCC, Civilian Conservation Corp. After that time, he joined the United States Navy and served for 31 years. He served on various ships at sea and was deployed around the world during World War II and the Korean War. He had several land based deployments as well, one of which was London, England where he met his former wife, Edna. At the time of his retirement from the Navy in 1971, he had reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He returned to Georgia and lived in Hull with his mother and took care of her until her death in 2003. During this time, he also worked with Georgia Tire and Axle owned by his brother, James ‘Raymond’ Self. Roy was well known in the community and loved by many, often referred to as ‘Captain Roy’. In his later years, he enjoyed a quiet life at home with his many animals, especially his beloved cat, “The Boy”.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, August 30, at Lord & Stephens Eastside from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Lord & Stephens Eastside chapel at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 31, with the Rev. Barry Black officiating with internment to follow at Athens Memory Gardens on Hwy.78.
Survivors include his children, Della Jarrett (David), Athens, Michael Smith (Tracey), Borehamwood, England, and David Smith (Tracy) of Borehamwood, England. His grandchildren: Samantha Church (Chris Walker) of Bethlehem, Melissa Morris (George Brown), Athens, and in England, Roxanne Smith, Kelsey Smith, Viva Smith, Layla Smith and Demi Smith.; great-grandchildren, Tyler Morris, Madelyn Church, Mac Church, Olivia Halsey, Baylor Brown, Izzy Lewis, Ava Lewis, Jaxson Roberts, Zion Bramble, Eliza Smith and Rosie Lou Jackman; great-great-granddaughter, Willow Morris; sisters-in -aw, Linda Self and Nell Smith; former son-in-law, Jeff Morris (Cindy); and many, many beloved nieces and nephews.
And finally, “The Boy”.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah; stepfather, Renus Self; father Billy Smith; brothers, Joe Smith, Bobby Self and James ‘Raymond’ Self; sister, Lucy (nee Smith) Llewellyn; former wife, Edna Rose Smith, as well as his grandson, Matthew Morris.
Pallbearers include Brian Smith, David Llewellyn, Jeff Morris, Tyler Morris, Chris Walker and George Brown. Honorary Pallbearer, Charlie Hunter
Roy requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Madison County Animal Shelter, as he was a lifelong lover of animals.
Lord & Stephen Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
