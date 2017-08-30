Herman Thomason (08-28-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, August 30. 2017
COMER - Herman Lamar Thomason, 75, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Thomason was born in Atlanta on November 2, 1941, the son of the late T.A. Thomason and Gippie Lee Chatham Ford. He was a distributor having worked for SDDS, Inc. Mr. Thomason was a United States Marine and United States Navy Veteran and was a member of the Bethel M. Baptist Church in Danielsville.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Conner Thomason; sons, Keith Thomason and Lance (Paige) Thomason, Maysville; daughters, Jane Pendergast (Dan), Powhatan, Va., and Tammy Thomason (Paul) Bennett, Maysville; step children, Wesley Bailey and Tina Leanos; grandchildren, Addison Bennett, Kinsley Thomason, Brody Thomason, Keely Pendergast, Doran Pendergast, Tegan Pendergast, and Ardan Pendergast; and step grandchildren, Joshua Rogers, Matthew Rogers and Jonathan Rogers.

A graveside service for will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Kenneth Segars and Joshua Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 12 p.m. until funeral the hour on Saturday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.