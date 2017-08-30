COMER - Herman Lamar Thomason, 75, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Thomason was born in Atlanta on November 2, 1941, the son of the late T.A. Thomason and Gippie Lee Chatham Ford. He was a distributor having worked for SDDS, Inc. Mr. Thomason was a United States Marine and United States Navy Veteran and was a member of the Bethel M. Baptist Church in Danielsville.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Conner Thomason; sons, Keith Thomason and Lance (Paige) Thomason, Maysville; daughters, Jane Pendergast (Dan), Powhatan, Va., and Tammy Thomason (Paul) Bennett, Maysville; step children, Wesley Bailey and Tina Leanos; grandchildren, Addison Bennett, Kinsley Thomason, Brody Thomason, Keely Pendergast, Doran Pendergast, Tegan Pendergast, and Ardan Pendergast; and step grandchildren, Joshua Rogers, Matthew Rogers and Jonathan Rogers.
A graveside service for will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Kenneth Segars and Joshua Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 12 p.m. until funeral the hour on Saturday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Herman Thomason (08-28-17)
