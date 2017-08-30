Culver’s gets initial green light

A request for another drive-thru restaurant in Braselton got the initial green light on Monday despite the votes of two new planners.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted 3-2 to approve a drive-thru for a Culver’s within the Highpointe Development with newly-appointed members Billy Edwards and Stephanie Williams opposed. A second public hearing is planned at the Braselton Town Council’s Sept. 7 meeting with a possible vote Sept. 11.
Culver’s, a restaurant known for its burgers and custard, plans to locate within the Highpointe Development off Hwy. 211 between Thompson Mill Road and Hwy. 347. John Stell, who spoke for the application, said unlike the previously approved coffee shops and Chick-fil-A, most Culver’s patrons (about 60 percent) are expected to choose the dine-in option over the drive- thru.
The proposed Braselton site includes 54 parking spaces and will likely have over 100 inside seats.
The request raised questions from Edwards and Williams, who voted to postpone the application until developers complete a traffic study to see if a stop light is necessary at the intersection of Hwy. 347 and the development’s entrance.
Edwards argued that without that light, most people traveling from the development to the Spout Springs Road area will take a right-turn on Thompson Mill Road to avoid a left turn on Hwy. 347.
See the full story in the Aug. 30 issue of The Braselton News.
