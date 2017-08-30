The Braselton Town Green earned the Downtown Excellence – Best Design Project of the Year last week at the Georgia Downtown Association’s annual conference.
“The project is a work of art that encompasses exactly what the community wanted exactly where they wanted it,” said town manager Jennifer Scott. “It’s a gathering place for municipal, business or private events and built for everyone to enjoy. The gazebo, paved paths, open grassy areas and benches lend to a perfect amphitheater for gatherings.”
Presented in Columbus, the project required moving a state highway in a National Register historic district with a creek crossing it to make it all come together. The project was completed during the Town’s centennial year of 2016.
“We appreciate the honor by the Georgia Downtown Association,” said mayor Bill Orr. “Town Green is a perfect complement to the historic Braselton Brothers Store center with its myriad businesses. It’s also envisioned to be a catalyst for future private development in our downtown.”
The Georgia Downtown Association is an advocacy, education and training organization which promotes the economic redevelopment of Georgia’s traditional downtowns.
Town Green named ‘best design project’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry