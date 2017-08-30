Man gets prison, $300,000 fine

A Gaffney, S.C., man pled guilty to a drug charge and was fined $300,000 in Superior Court of Jackson County recently.
Randy Hodge, 41, pled guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for time served and waived his Fourth Amendment rights, in addition to the fine.
He was arrested Jan. 11 after a two-vehicle accident ended with him trapped in a car on Interstate 85. The car was traveling north on the interstate.
Arrested with him was Tiffany Leeann Suttles. They were charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance and original container violation.
According to “inmate information” on the sheriff’s office website, Suttles remains in the county jail. Suttles, 33, is from Forest City, N.C.
Suttles has pled not guilty, according to the clerk of court’s office.
Braselton police officers were first on the scene of the wreck.
Bundles of money fell from the overturned vehicle, and the towing company later found more money and several cell phones.
