Search on for escaped county inmate

Authorities are searching for a Jackson County inmate who escaped on Wednesday.
Marcus Mahaffey escaped from the "outside grounds detail at the county fleet maintenance shop."
He was last seen driving a silver Nissan sedan according to a Georgia Department of Corrections social media post. He was last seen wearing his state-issued orange shirt and white pants with a blue stripe.
Mahaffey is a white man, approximately 6-feet tall and 175 pounds. He's in his early 30s.
Anyone who thinks they've seen Mahaffey should call 9-1-1.
"Don't approach," said the DOC.
A statewide lookout is in effect.
