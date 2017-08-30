Cross Country: BC starts ‘17 season with strong run at LMP

If this past Saturday’s showing at the North Georgia Championships is an indication for how the 2017 cross country season will go, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ teams will be in a for a successful campaign.
The boys brought home a fifth-place finish from Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. The girls finished in eighth place.
“I felt really good with our placing and how the boys ran,” head coach Will Foster said. “Our 1-3 runners finished before any other team in the race, had their first three in, which I thought was really good considering the talented field.”
The top-three finishers for the Leopards were Jimmy Cochran (17:14.94), Griffin Stephens (17:27.71) and Hunter Cochran (17:32.82). They finished sixth, ninth and 11th, respectively. All three runners set personal records, Foster added.
The remaining two runners who placed for the Leopards were A.J. Davidson (19:32.64) and Jasper Mote (19:55.95).
