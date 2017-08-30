Cross Country: BC starts ‘17 season with strong run at LMP

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, August 30. 2017
If this past Saturday’s showing at the North Georgia Championships is an indication for how the 2017 cross country season will go, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ teams will be in a for a successful campaign.


The boys brought home a fifth-place finish from Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. The girls finished in eighth place.
“I felt really good with our placing and how the boys ran,” head coach Will Foster said. “Our 1-3 runners finished before any other team in the race, had their first three in, which I thought was really good considering the talented field.”
The top-three finishers for the Leopards were Jimmy Cochran (17:14.94), Griffin Stephens (17:27.71) and Hunter Cochran (17:32.82). They finished sixth, ninth and 11th, respectively. All three runners set personal records, Foster added.
The remaining two runners who placed for the Leopards were A.J. Davidson (19:32.64) and Jasper Mote (19:55.95).
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.