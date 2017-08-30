Softball: Lady Leopards blank Towns Co., 8-0

The Banks County High School softball team continues its great play in 2017 as last week, the Lady Leopards picked up their fourth shutout victory of the season by defeating Towns 8-0.
Jaycie Bowen led the way for the Lady Leopards, pitching all five innings. She gave up only two hits and recorded 10 strikeouts.
At the plate, the Lady Leopards totaled nine hits. Bowen went 2 of 3 with a single and a double and one RBI. Kya Santiago went 2 of 3 with two singles.
Abbie Bailey went 1 of 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Tybee Denton matched Bailey with two RBIs on a single.
Jill Martinet and Chelsea Lewallen added an RBI apiece.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
