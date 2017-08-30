Football: Leopards eye first win of 2017

In 2016, the Banks County High School football team opened the season 0-2 after losses to Jackson County at home and Commerce on the road.
This season, the Leopards (0-2, 0-0 Region 8-AA) find themselves in the position, winless through two games. But, if history repeats itself this Friday night, the Leopards will have their first victory of the 2017 season.
The Leopards welcome the Johnson Knights (0-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) to Homer. The Leopards lead the all-time series between the programs 3-2. All three wins have come the past three seasons. The Leopards have scored 109 points in the three wins.
Head coach Josh Shoemaker said the Knights are doing things differently on offense. They’re running more out of a split-back formation. Last season, the Knights ran a lot of plays out of the shotgun formation.
“They’re a well-coached team with some good athletes,” Shoemaker said. “They’ve had two tough games also against Social Circle and West Hall.”
