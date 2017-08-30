SOFTBALL: Eagle softball team off to 7-1 start

The East Jackson softball team has been the team that other teams are chasing in 2017.
The play has shown a team that hasn’t lost a step from last year’s state championship-winning team. Even with suffering their first loss last week, the Lady Eagles continued to make a statement including snagging their first two region wins of 2017.
East Jackson defeated region foes Monroe Area (7-5) and Morgan County (4-3). East Jackson also picked up wins over Apalachee (5-1) and George Walton Academy (11-6). The Lady Eagles sit at 7-1 heading into this week’s slew of games at Hart and Franklin counties. Tuesday’s result at Hart County wasn’t known before press time. Both games are region games.
“The Morgan (County) win was huge and a big team win,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “Exciting finish with the last two plays being at the plate to secure the win.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 30 edition of The Jackson Herald.
