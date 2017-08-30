SOFTBALL: Jefferson off to 2-0 start in region play

Wednesday, August 30. 2017
While Jefferson has taken a few lumps in non-region action, it picked up where it left off from last year in region play.

The defending region champions opened the 8-AAAA schedule with wins over St. Pius X (13-3) and North Oconee (8-0), following a 1-4 start against non-region foes.
“Yeah, we played a tough preseason schedule,” Bostwick said. “We played big 6- and 7-A schools, and we did that for a reason. We kind of wanted to push ourselves and see where we were at.”
Bostwick said it would have been easy for her players to enter region play without a lot of gusto after dropping four non-region games.
“But they’ve had a great attitude and played with a lot of confidence. So I’m happy with the way we’ve started our region play.”
CLOSE NON-REGION WINS
After earning its two region wins, Jefferson gutted out a pair of one-run, non-region wins on Saturday, beating Lanier (8-7) and East Hall (4-3 in extra innings).
“I’m proud of the way our girls fought on Saturday,” Bostwick said. “In both games, they had several chances to give in. However, they responded exactly as I would hoped they would and they fought hard.”
