The Brickyard in Thomson is not a venue for the meek.
Opposing teams venturing to the 76-year-old stadium can expect to be greeted by a hostile and boisterous crowd, according to Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart.
Bulldog fans at the track-less Brickyard are vocal — and up close to the action.
“You just feel like they’re right on top of you,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson got a taste of that charged atmosphere a year ago when it ventured to The Brickyard and lost 27-6 in a state semifinals playoff game.
The teams also played earlier in the regular season at Jefferson, with the Dragons losing 42-20, so Jefferson is set to face Thomson for the third time in the last 12 months.
“Certainly, we are very familiar with them and they are very familiar with us,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson coaches hope playing a regular season in a road environment like this will prepare the team for potentially bigger things to come this year.
“What we’re trying to prepare our kids for is a region-championship, playoff-caliber atmosphere,” Cathcart said.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 30 edition of the Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Going back to The Brickyard
