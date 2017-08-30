Jackson County seeks its first 3-0 start since 2009, and the team that stands in its way is perhaps still smarting from a lopsided loss last week.
The Panthers will host Lumpkin County this Friday after the Indians (0-1) were thumped 66-14 this past Friday by White County.
Jackson County coach Brandon Worley pointed out that the Indians are adjusting to new schemes both offensively and defensively, which might have led to last week’s game getting away from them.
“They’re tough kids,” he said. “They just had some bad luck last week.”
Worley said Lumpkin County has size in key areas.
“They’re really, really, really big across the front offensively and defensively,” Worley said.
Lumpkin County ran an option attack last year — rushing for 277 yards in a 26-13 win over Jackson County — but have moved to more of a spread attack this season.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 30 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Panthers looking to improve to 3-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry