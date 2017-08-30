Early last week, the East Jackson Lady Eagle volleyball team showed its dominance vs. Cedar Shoals, winning in straight sets (25-8, 25-9).
But, the team also suffered a tough loss against Tallulah Falls (25-17, 25-16) the same night. Head coach Kortney Kurtz said the match vs. Tallulah Falls was not what the team was capable of producing.
After the match the team had a conversation about not being able to change the past but about being able to change its future, Kurtz added.
The conversation stuck as the Lady Eagles responded with two wins last Thursday. The team beat Lumpkin County (25-21, 25-18) and Hart County (20-25, 25-5 and 25-12).
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 30 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: East Jackson wins two of three
