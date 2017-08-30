VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson runs record to 13-4

The Jefferson volleyball team earned a Thursday split on the road, beating West Hall 16-25, 25-17, 25-16 and losing to Walnut Grove 25-12, 22-25, 18-25.
The team is now 13-4
Prior to that, the Dragons split a pair of home area matches last Tuesday (Aug. 22), beating Oconee County 25-16, 25-10 and losing to St. Pius X 25-22, 25-21.
Jefferson, which is 1-1 in area play, is off until Sept. 5 when it travels to Union County for matches against Union County and North Hall.
“Since no matches are scheduled this week, our mission is to focus extra hard during practice to fine tune our game,” coach Brittani Lawrence said.