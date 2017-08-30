VOLLEYBALL: Panthers improving says coach

Jackson County went 1-3 in a quartet of matches last week, but coach Ron Fowler saw value beyond the win-loss tally.
The Panthers (5-8) lost to Johnson and Winder-Barrow last Tuesday and Loganville on Thursday and beat Chestatee on Thursday.
“I thought we improved as a team this week,” Fowler said. “We tried a few different lineups and both turned out to be successful. We played some bigger schools that all have solid programs and our girls came out and competed the way we hoped they would.”
Jackson County fell to Johnson (25-22, 20-25, 16-25) and Winder-Barrow (25-19, 15-25, 22-25) in three sets last Tuesday. The team then lost to Loganville (11-25, 25-20, 21-25) in a three-set match and beat Chestatee in two sets (25-18, 25-17).
