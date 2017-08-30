SOFTBALL: Panthers start 2-0 in region play

Jackson County has started 2-0 in region play, but first-year coach Chad Brannon is quick to point out that’s all it is right now — a start.
“We’re pleased,” Brannon said. “Obviously our work is not done. We have a lot more games ahead of us.”
Jackson County (8-5, 2-0) was slated to host region foe Franklin County on Tuesday and another region opponent, Morgan County, on Thursday.
The Panthers opened 8-AAA play by beating Hart County 7-1 last Tuesday (Aug. 22) and followed with a 10-0 win over Monroe Area on Thursday behind a one-hitter from Brooke Kibbe and a pair of two-run homers from Caroline Davis and Sara Beth Allen.
“It helps when you have two two-run bombs,” Brannon said of the win over Monroe Area. “That’s a lot of what’s helping our pitching staff, too. Even if we don’t score in the first three innings or so, I think they know it’s going to happen eventually.”
The visiting Panthers scored two runs each in the first, third and fifth innings before putting up a four-spot in the sixth inning.
While his team won its first two region games by a combined 17-1, Brannon said that won’t lead to a false sense of confidence.
“We’ll face those two teams again, and they’re going to get better,” he said. “That’s what makes our region tough.”
BUCCANEER BASH
Jackson County won three of four in the Friday-Saturday Buccaneer Bash at Allatoona, beating Pickens (12-1), Cherokee (12-5) and Cartersville (11-3) and losing to River Ridge (6-1).
Brannon said the highlight of the entire week might have been the team’s four consecutive doubles in a rout of Cherokee on Saturday.
“I am not sure I have ever seen four doubles in a row with two outs,” he said. “That was something special to see for sure.”
