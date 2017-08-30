UPDATE: Escaped county inmate captured

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, August 30. 2017
An inmate who escaped early Wednesday from the Jackson County Correctional Institute has been captured, according to the Jefferson Police Department
Marcus Mahaffey escaped from the "outside grounds detail at the county fleet maintenance shop."
He was captured later in the day at a home nearby, the JPD said in a post.
The JPD, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Department of Corrections K-9 units all assisted in the search.
