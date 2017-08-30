Clyde Fowler (08-30-17)

ROYSTON - Clyde Travis Fowler, 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. Fowler was born in Madison County, Ga. on September 19, 1938, the son of the late Lee Orie Dove Fowler Bowen and step-father, George Bowen and Clyde Fowler, formerly of Macon, Ga. He was preceded in death by his brother, Luther Fowler.
He was a member and former deacon of New Hope Worship Center and was the owner of Tri City Motors in Royston. Mr. Fowler was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Ellen Phelps Fowler, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Janet Dove Fowler, Royston; granddaughter and her husband, Brittany and Kel Roberson; great-grandson, Travon Fowler Roberson; brother, William Bowen, Royston; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Cheryl Bowen, Hull; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, at the New Hope Worship Center with the Revs. Tim Beasley and Jamie Dove officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening. Mr. Fowler will be placed in the church at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The family is at the home. The pallbearers will be Kel Roberson, Todd Bowen, Brian Carson, Brian Bowen, Keith Salsman, and Larry Roberson. Honorary pallbearers will be Claude Childs, Lloyd Melton, Luther Roberson, Gene Phillips and Travon Roberson.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the New Hope Worship Center 8485 Highway 29 N., Danielsville, GA 30633 or PO Box 355 Franklin Springs, GA 30639.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
