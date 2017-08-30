Mary Frances Scarboro (08-29-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, August 30. 2017
DANIELSVILLE - Mary Frances Scarboro, 76, passed away August 29, 2017.

She was the daughter of the late, Roy and Francine Floyd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredmond Scarboro; and a son, Michael Scarboro.

Funeral services will be held Friday September 1, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville with Brother Wayne Wills officiating. The family will visit at the funeral home, Friday September 1, from 12 until 2 p.m.

Survivors include, daughter, Rebecca (David) Swain; son, Jimmy Booth; brother and sister, Larry Floyd and Betty Bells; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.