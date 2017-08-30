Mary Frances Scarboro (08-29-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Mary Frances Scarboro, 76, passed away August 29, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late, Roy and Francine Floyd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredmond Scarboro; and a son, Michael Scarboro.
Funeral services will be held Friday September 1, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville with Brother Wayne Wills officiating. The family will visit at the funeral home, Friday September 1, from 12 until 2 p.m.
Survivors include, daughter, Rebecca (David) Swain; son, Jimmy Booth; brother and sister, Larry Floyd and Betty Bells; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
