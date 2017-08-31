45th annual holiday festival planned this weekend

Homer will hold its 45th annual holiday festival on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2. Vendors will be set up by noon on Friday.
On Friday, music from the Pruitt Family of Jefferson and the Jordan Family Band from Farmville, will be featured along with several special presentations throughout the day.
Saturday, a parade will be held at 10 a.m. The participants will make their way from the Banks County Elementary School on Hwy. 51 down Historic Homer Hwy. to the festival site.
A "street dance" will be held Saturday night featuring country music singer Daniel Lee, coming back to Homer, where he filmed the music video for his song "Backwood Tobacco."
The event will be held at 943 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer.
On Friday September 1, the event hours are 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, September 2, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. and festivities end at 11 p.m.
Festival sponsors are: Banks County Chamber CVB, Fletcher Academy, Lighting Associates, RG Williams Construction, A&L Farms, Document Destruction Services, Homer Drug, Homer Family Chiropractor, Joe Costa & Associates, Banks County Farm Bureau, Little Ward Funeral Home, Price’s Septic Tank Service, Pritchett Tire, Sander’s Furniture Company and Ivie Funeral Home.
For more information, call 706-677-3510.
