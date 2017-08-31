Moderee Sisk (08-30-17)

HOMER - Moderee Ausburn Sisk, 90, finished her earthly chores on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
Mrs. Sisk was born on August 29, 1927, in Banks County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Dock and Dellar Murray Ausburn. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Walter Laymon Sisk; and brothers, Robert and Edward Ausburn.
A native of Banks County where she lived her entire life her way, Moderee was one of a kind. She devoted her heart and energies to her family. Her tough exterior covered a loving, caring, and generous heart that would do anything she was capable of doing for those she knew and loved. Her happiness came from many sources, none more important than her family, but she loved her garden, her farm animals, and her neighbors and friends. She worked for Blue Bell, Inc. until retirement, but while there she had as much fun as can be had while earning a living. Mrs. Sisk was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dock and Nan Sisk, Homer; daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Warren Hardy, Lake Burton; grandchildren, Tom Hardy and wife, Sandi, Marietta, Andy Hardy, Dacula, and Jenny Hardy, Jefferson; and five great-grandchildren, Grace, Sarah Beth, Haven, Britton, and Hannah.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1, at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church, 822 Mt. Olivet Road, Homer, Georgia, with Dr. Roy G. Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Those planning to attend please dress casual just as Moderee lived.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mt. Olivet Methodist Church Fund, Alex Chambers, Treasurer, P.O. Box 87, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia.
