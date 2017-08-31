BETHLEHEM - Cindy Gail Jones, 48, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017.
Cindy was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She was an employee of Olympic Steel for 28 years. Cindy loved her family and centered her life around them. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Cofer.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Ricky Jones, Bethlehem; a son, Austin Jones, Bethlehem; parents, Rena and Tommy Parten, Bethlehem; a sister, Wendy Gunter (Pat), Winder; and a step-sister, Tam Mull (Destry), Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 1, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Winder, with the Rev. Dave Stroup and Mr. Darrell Ingram officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 4 p.m. the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, an account in Austin Jones name is set up at First American Bank to help with Austin's college expenses.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy Jones (08-29-17)
