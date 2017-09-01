Woman says she was scammed

A woman on Spring Circle in Comer reported that she believed she was a victim of a scam.
Deputy Gabe Dalton spoke with the woman by phone who told him that she was contacted by someone who said that they were a Social Security agent. This person said her Social Security had been suspended because of illegal activities involving trafficking in narcotics at three locations in Texas. The woman told Dalton that she has not been to Texas recently and has not been involved in drug trafficking. The woman said she contacted a number this person gave her and was put in touch with a subject named “David Moore” who said he was a Social Security agent in Maryland, and “ordered her to pay $1,035,” which she did through her credit card.
She said she discovered that day that that the entire ordeal was a scam and at that point called 9-1-1. Dalton advised the woman not to give any more money and to contact the sheriff’s office if she had any more issues with scams.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Two adult children of an elderly woman on Paradise Valley Road reported that they believe their brother is abusing their mother. They told Deputy Joe McGuffin that their brother allows his “meth-head friends” to come over with large drums to get water since they have no power or running water in their home and that they did this until the water pump burned up. The brother said he replaced his mother’s pump twice, but that the brother continues to allow people to get water and he is afraid the well will run dry.
Both siblings said they also feel their brother is selling drugs again. The brother stated that not long ago a female showed up at his mother’s and was yelling and cussing outside the home. He said the female pulled a handgun and fired several shots before leaving. The sister stated that there have been several other incidents around the mother’s home, including her having injuries to her head and face. She stated that the mother was reluctant to talk about what happened, but later stated she had fallen and that their brother was helping her. The brother said he had contacted code enforcement about his brother running a drop cord to a building that he lives in, as well as a water line to the building, with raw sewage likely going “somewhere” but stated that no one has investigated this so far. He also told McGuffin that he had contacted Adult Protective Services to check on his mother because of all this, but the mother was too afraid to speak out against her son. McGuffin advised them to speak with the Probate Judge on how they should handle the matter and to contact Code Enforcement again.
•Lt. Mark Jerome (high school resource officer) met with an assistant principal at the high school who told him he had been approached by student who told him some other students were passing drugs and were going to try to blame it on her. Three students were charged with possession of marijuana.
•A woman suffered minor injuries in an accident at 6:46 p.m., Aug. 24, at Stovall’s Crossing on Hwy. 174.
•A vehicle overturned on Spratlin Mill Road at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 26.
•Air bags were deployed in an accident at 4:53 p.m., Aug. 23, at Buddy Moore Road and Diamond Hill Neese Road.
•A motorcycle accident was reported at 1:17 p.m., Aug. 22, near Southern Hardware on Hwy. 72.
•A woman complained of neck and back pain in an accident at 4:07 p.m., Aug. 21 on Hwy. 29.
