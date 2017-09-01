River regs discussed again

The river talk continues.
County commissioners heard from residents for the third time on a new county ordinance that bans the use of coolers on the Broad River by outfitter companies. The move came after the board received numerous complaints about heavy drinking, misbehavior and littering on the river.
Michael Moody, who owns Broad River Outpost, the first outfitter on the river, addressed commissioners Monday, asking them to eliminate their restriction on coolers. He said he was unable to attend two previous meetings on the matter. Moody said he also wishes to curtail littering on the river and wants to work with the county on doing that. But he said the restrictions are inappropriate, leaving floaters with too little beverages on a several-hour trip down the river. He said citizens should be able to take coolers down the river. He said outfitters could be put out of business with the restriction in place.
“Being blindsided with this surprise was not a good way to work with the outfitters,” he said.
Department of Natural Resources Game Warden Shane Sartor spoke at length to commissioners Monday. He said he is the lone law enforcement officer patrolling the river. He also has to patrol Lake Hartwell. So he is stretched thin, but he said he issues many littering tickets on the Broad River. Sartor said that property owners actually have the right to keep people from floating down their portion of the river. Property rights extend to the middle of the river. And he said two landowners on opposite river banks could conceivably get together and block access down the river. Later, county attorney Mike Pruett said that that this issue is more complicated than that and that two property owners couldn’t think that they have the right to string a line across the river to stop people from floating down.
Commissioners heard discussions on the matter but took no votes Monday.
In other matters, the board voted 4-1 against approving increases for environmental health fees for the health department. A wide range of fees, such as septic system, swimming pool and food service inspections, were slated for a $25 increase. Commissioner Jim Escoe said he doesn’t like the fact that people can pay a fee to have expedited inspections, meaning that they can move in line ahead of others. Theresa Bettis voted to approve the increases. In a separate matter, the board agreed to allow the sheriff’s department to swap a surplus patrol car for three radar systems.
