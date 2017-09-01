Football: Knights top Unity Prep 16-6, move to 3-1

Bethlehem Christian Academy bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with a 16-6 win at Unity Preparatory Academy in East Point on Friday night.
Tanner Schwebel and Chandler Maxwell scored touchdowns for the Knights (3-1) in the victory.
BCA will be back at home next week as the Knights will host Holy Spirit Prep in their GISA Region 1-AAA opener.
See more from Friday's game and a preview of the Holy Spirit Prep matchup in the Sept. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
