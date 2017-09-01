Football: Bulldoggs stay undefeated with 38-14 win over Northview

The early-season success continued for the Winder-Barrow High School football team Friday night.
The Bulldoggs (3-0) defeated Northview High School 38-14 with an impressive, physical performance at W. Clair Harris Stadium. WBHS is 3-0 for the first time since the 2007 season when that year’s team started 4-0.
“The win felt pretty good,” said Bulldogg coach Heath Webb. “Our offensive line is playing well. They were physically dominant tonight. Northview brought a lot of pressure with their blitzes.”
WBHS led 32-7 at halftime and used a first-quarter fumble return for a touchdown to seize early momentum. Northview took the game’s opening kickoff and put together an impressive drive beginning at its own 20-yard line. The Titans ran seven plays and gained three first downs before Josh Sims picked up a fumble and raced 88 yards for a touchdown.
That play seemed to set the tone and take some of the wind out of Northview’s sails.
Harlin Brown kicked a 34-yard field on Winder-Barrow’s first offensive series, capping a drive which began the Bulldogg 47-yard line following a facemask penalty during a punt by Northview.
The Titans stayed in the game on a 13-yard run with 3:00 left in the opening quarter to cut the WBHS lead to 10-7.
Sims then scored on offense on a 2-yard run with 38 seconds left in the first quarter as WBHS moved in front 17-7 following Brown’s point after kick.
The Bulldoggs added another first-half touchdown on a 10-yard run by Jamar Mack with 6:09 left before halftime. Trace Wells saved the conversion by firing a pass to Sterling Sumpter for 2 points and a 25-7 advantage.
Mack added one final score before halftime on a 2-yard run with 44 seconds left in the quarter.
Senior quarterback Brock Landis capped the Bulldogg scoring with an impressive 45-yard run with 1:00 left in the third quarter.
Helping clear the way for the Winder-Barrow offense were linemen James Freeman, Tyreek Norman, Joey Kiemm, Mario Lopez and Trey Hill.
Webb also credited the defensive coaching staff and players for some in-game adjustments.
“They did a good job of adjusting to the quarterback run that Northview was having success with,” Webb said. “Our coaches relayed the information to our players well and players did a great job of making those adjustments.”
The Bulldoggs are off next Friday and will return to action Sept. 15 at Loganville High School.
See more high school football coverage in the Sept. 6 print edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
