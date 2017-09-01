Football: Key turnovers cost Wildcats in 28-12 loss

The improvement was there for Apalachee from week one to week two, but two critical turnovers in the second half proved to be the Wildcats’ undoing in a 28-12 home loss to Union Grove Friday night at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
Trailing 14-12 late in the third quarter, the Wildcats briefly seized the momentum when Hayden Goss intercepted a pass and returned it to the Apalachee 30. But on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Wildcat quarterback AJ Millbrooks kept the ball and pushed forward, Union Grove defensive lineman JT Knight ripped the ball away and returned it 34 yards to put his team up 21-12.
“That’s just football sometimes,” Apalachee coach Steve Sims said of the play after the game. “It was a good effort. We’ve just got to take care of the ball. We cut down on a lot of mistakes tonight, but that one was big.”
After Knight’s fumble return, the Wolverines (1-2) padded their lead a few minutes later on a 64-yard touchdown run by Devin Tumlin. Then Keyon Carter intercepted an AJ Forbing pass at his 5 and returned it to the Wildcat 45 with 4:51 left. Union Grove kept the ball on the ground and ran the clock out from there.
“We got better this week (after a 54-13 season-opening loss last week at River Ridge),” Sims said. “We were in the game tonight. That’s progress. We’ve got a young football team, and we’re still going to make mistakes, but as long as we keep getting better that’s all we can do.”
The night started out promisingly for Apalachee (0-2) when Josh Agbenou recovered a Union fumble at the Wildcat 28 on the opening drive of the game. The Wildcat offense took things from there, embarking on a 13-play, 72-yard drive that last over six minutes — capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from AJ Forbing to Shaan Cook to make it 6-0.
It was the first career varsity start for Forbing, a sophomore, as Sims elected to play junior AJ Millbrooks primarily in the secondary. Forbing finished 4-of-9 for 86 yards with the touchdown pass and a pair of interceptions. Millbrooks played just one possession under center — the one that ended in the fumble return.
“The main thing was we needed to get (Millbrooks) on defense,” Sims said. “We’re real young in the secondary and don’t have much speed, and he is one of our best, most athletic players. I thought (Forbing) did OK tonight. He made some mistakes as most sophomores do. But he’s going to keep getting better.”
After Forbing’s touchdown pass to Cook, the Wolverines answered right away, going on their own six-minute drive that ended when Carter plunged in from the Wildcat 2 to make it 7-6. Union Grove then held Apalachee to a three-and-out, took advantage of a short field and scored again on a 1-yard run by Tristan Meredith.
The Wildcats didn’t go away, though, going on a 17-play, 78-yard drive that gobbled up the first eight minutes of the second half and culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Lorenzo Stephenson to make it 14-12. Apalachee had a chance to tie the game on the 2-point conversion attempt, but Forbing was brought down by Union Grove tacklers to keep it a 2-point game.
Stephenson finished the night with 92 yards on 23 carries.
“We thought we could come out and run the ball tonight, and we did a good job sticking with that,” Sims said. “We felt like we were getting ready to do it again there in the fourth quarter and then the ball gets ripped out there.
“Just a tough break.”
In the post-game huddle, five Apalachee players — Forbing among them — stood up and addressed their teammates, determined not to be discouraged by the disappointing loss and to work toward a victory over Discovery next week.
It was an encouraging sign for Sims.
“All we can do is stay together,” he said. “I’m not going to lie; this one was tough. But we made progress this week and the kids realize that. If we make that much progress next week, we’ll be in the game again. And if we cut out those critical mistakes, we’ve got a good chance to win.”
—
U 0 14 0 14 — 28
A 6 0 6 0 — 12
A—AJ Forbing 15 pass to Shaan Cook (kick failed)
U—Keyon Carter 2 run (Cade Lejeune kick)
U—Tristan Meredith 1 run (Lejeune kick)
A—Lorenzo Stephenson 3 run (run failed)
U—JT Knight 34 fumble return (Lejeune kick)
U—Devin Tumlin 64 run (Lejeune kick)
