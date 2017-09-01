Dykhouse, Leopards put up 47 on Johnson for first win of 2017

The Banks County Leopard football has been looking to play a complete game in 2017.
After Friday night’s dominating 47-6 win over the Johnson Knights, the Leopards (1-2) don’t’ have to look anymore.
The Leopards were led by running back Clayton Dykhouse’s 256 all-purpose yards (185 rushing, 71 receiving) and four touchdowns. He also converted a 2-point conversion. The offense scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions of the game.
A lot of the work was done without starting quarterback Trevor Thomas, who was knocked out of the game with an arm injury on the Leopards’ second drive.
“That’s a strong kid right there,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said about Thomas. “Great kid who has been in this program since he was probably 5 (years old).
“Gave his heart and soul to this program, so we’re praying for him and his family. Just pray God’s will on his life. I can’t say enough about Trevor Thomas. I could probably right a book on that kid. He has done nothing but give us effort day in and day out.”
Thomas completed one pass for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown before the injury occurred.
The defense also stepped up its game and imposed its will on the Knights’ offense, recording four sacks, recovering a fumble and snagging one interception.
“I’m going to tell you right now, that’s how we’re supposed to play football,” Shoemaker said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do. I challenged them (the players) this week. This was a rough week for us, coming off an 0-2 (start).
“One game we probably should’ve won. Then, one game we weren’t in. I challenged them to come out and set the tone early and we did. They did exactly what I asked them to do. As a coach, all you ever do is ask your players just to play. I challenged them before the game to just play and come out and execute and we did,” Shoemaker continued. “We absolutely did, offense, defense and the special teams. We’ve got a kid kicking in the end zone, all phases of the game. Some stuff still to clean up but there’s always stuff to clean up, but tonight I’m not worried about that. I’m happy for our kids. I’m happy for our community. That’s a big win. We needed that.”
The Leopards’ opening drive lasted 13 plays and included a fake punt to pick up a first down. It ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by Thomas to put the Leopards ahead 6-0.
After the defense forced the Knight to turn the ball over on downs, Thomas needed one play to connect with a Dkyhouse for a 71-yard touchdown with 2:26 left in the first quarter. The lead was 12-0.
After a Knight’s punt, Sawyer Pace came in for Thomas at quarterback and completed his first pass of the season to Jeffrey Evans for four yards. One play later, Terrance Walker scampered 22 yards to the end zone. After a Dykhouse 2-point conversion, the lead was 20-0.
On the Leopards’ next drive, Pace had his first touchdown pass of the season as he found Gatlin Lunsford for a 29-yard touchdown reception with 4:36 left in the first half. The lead was 27-0.
The Leopards struck one more time as a seven-play drive was the Dykhouse show as he carried the ball six times, culminating in a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Leopards led 34-0 at halftime.
After a bad snap on a punt early in the third quarter, the Leopards pounced again when Dykhouse scored from three yards away to push the lead to 40-0.
Dykhouse scored the final Leopards’ touchdown on a 47-yard run with 1:10 left in the third quarter.
Dykhouse, Leopards put up 47 on Johnson for first win of 2017
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry