Jackson Co. 35, Lumpkin Co. 7: Venable runs wild as Panthers start 3-0

Before last Friday night, the Jackson County football team had only started a season 3-0 twice in their history in its 37-year history.
With a 35-7 win over Lumpkin County, the 2017 Panthers are the third to make achieve that record.
Jackson County is riding that 3-0 start on the back of running back Noah Venable and a stout defense. Venable rushed for 269 yards and scored three touchdowns.
“I think he really got into his rhythm tonight,” said head coach Brandon Worley. “He was in and out of his rhythm the past couple of games even though he had 165-170 in those. The line blocked really well up front. I can’t say enough about the whole offense tonight. They did a great job.”
The defense only allowed one score against Lumpkin County despite starting defensive lineman Colin Lewis being out with an injury. They’ve now only allowed 30 points in three games.
“A team is more than just one person,” Worley said, “Colin is a great football player, but everybody knows their role and knows they have to step up when something like that happens. “It’s football, that stuff is going to happen. They stepped up and did a fantastic job.”
The Panthers (3-0, 0-0) started the game by grinding out a 75-yard drive with Venable and Grey Akins. Venable finished the possession with a three-yard run through the middle of Lumpkin County’s defense.
Lumpkin County answered with a 67-yard touchdown drive highlighted by a 39-yard pass. Its running back dove in from the one-yard line to tie the game. But from there, the Panther defense stuffed the Indians for the remainder of the contest.
Late in the second quarter, Jackson County regained the lead with a 52-yard drive, once again capped off by Venable.
Akins scored from three yards out midway through the third quarter and Venable added his third score with a 9-yard in the middle of the fourth to give Jackson County a 28-7 lead.
“The offensive line opened up wholes,” Venable said. “They were awesome on the zone to open holes for me to run through. I have to give all the credit to the line. Braxton Johnson stepped up and helped us spread out the offense to open up those inside runs. It was a huge team win tonight.”
Lumpkin County attempted one last drive to cut the lead and attempted a trick play on fourth down, but the Panther defense wasn’t fooled and made a tackle in the backfield to force a turnover.
A few plays later, Jackson County attempted a field goal but fumbled the snap, forcing Akins to scramble. He ultimately found Seth Caylor near the goal line for the fifth touchdown of the night to win the game 35-7.
“I’m very pleased with how our kids have fought through adversity these last couple of games,” Worley said. “We had a couple of close games with some really good teams and we had to fight. “We finally put it all together tonight, I’m so proud of them.”
Jackson County travels to Oakwood next week to play West Hall (2-0, 0-0) of Region 8-AAAA. The Spartans are coming off a 59-7 win over Johnson. They opened the season with a 20-0 loss to Gainesville.
The previous two teams in Jackson County history to start 3-0 were the 1981 and 2009 teams. The 1981 team was the second in school history to play a full schedule. They ended the year 6-4. The 2009 team finished 4-6 after losing six straight after the 3-0 start.
